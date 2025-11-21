Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston: List

The Brief Several restaurants in the Houston-area will be open for Thanksgiving Day. Most will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu. A few restaurants are also offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go, so you can bring it home to feed your family.



The Thanksgiving holiday is soon approaching and if you’ve decided not to deal with the turkey this year, that’s okay!

Several restaurants in the Houston-area will be open during Thanksgiving, offering customers their own version of a Thanksgiving dinner. If you don’t want to sit down and eat, a few offer to-go deals to feed the family.

Restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Open Nov. 27:

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering up all the fixings for Thanksgiving, like turkey, rolls, mashed potatoes, and more! The restaurant will be open regular hours.

If you’re not feeling like cooking for the family, you can also order from their Heat & Serve feast options, which feature foods like turkey breast, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, sweet yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, and more.

The Heat & Serve meals can serve 8–10 or 4–6 and can go from oven to table in two hours. Pre-order your Heat & Serve meal at least 24 hours in advance with pick-up between Nov. 22 to Nov. 30.

For more information, click here.

Hotel Zaza

Monarch at Hotel Zaza will be featuring a three-course meal for Thanksgiving Day! Make your reservation now to enjoy their turkey dinner options or prime-rib entrée.

For more information, click here.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Head to Eddie V’s for a taste of a traditional turkey dinner being served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To order, the full dinner is $50 for adults and $20 for children. Guests can get slow-roasted sliced turkey, french green beans, brioche sage stuffing, roasted butternut squash, cranberry chutney, creamy mashed potatoes, and a bread basket.

If you’re not interested in Thanksgiving food, they will have their full menu available to order from.

For more information, click here.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Enjoy Thanksgiving at Del Frisco’s with their Chef’s Classics and food additions only featured for Thanksgiving, such as sweet potato casserole, marshmallow pecan crumble, and more.

For more information, click here.

The Capital Grille

You can make your reservations now for Thanksgiving dinner at The Capital Grille. While they have not specified if they will be having holiday specials, you can still enjoy other entree's from their menu such as rib-eye, roasted chicken breast, sea bass, and more.

The restaurant is also offering Thanksgiving sides for people to take home for the family for Thanksgiving.

For more information, click here.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

You’re invited as a guest to Fleming's for Thanksgiving with a 2-course menu to enjoy. Begin with a starter, and you can choose from filet mignon, USDA prime bone-in ribeye, or traditional mixed-herb roasted turkey breast as an entrée. Enjoy your meal with savory house-made stuffing and shareable sides including mashed potatoes, green beans with apricots and onions and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce.

The Thanksgiving menu starts at $59 per guest and a children’s 3-course menu is available starting at $22. Fleming's will also have their full dinner menu available all day.

They’re also offering a catering menu that can feed six people.

For more information, click here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s is offering an exclusive Thanksgiving holiday menu on Nov. 27 for the whole family! Try their traditional roasted turkey, country style smoked ham, and a variety of sides.

They’re also offering a carryout bundle to feed 4–5 people. You must place your order 24 hours before pick-up time.

For more information, click here.

Traveler’s Table

Don’t miss out on trying the Traveler’s Table take on Thanksgiving! The restaurant is offering a take-out special with their Island version of a Thanksgiving dinner.

You can order main courses that serve 4–6 people, such as island-spiced roasted turkey breast or jerk turkey legs, and choose from sides such as caribbean cornbread stuffing, oxtail gravy, and more.

Each portion is sold separately. You have to order by Monday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 26 or Thursday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Rainbow Lodge

If you want to have a Thanksgiving dinner in a cozy log cabin setting, head to Rainbow Lodge. The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring a special Thanksgiving menu.

For $85 per person, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner with buttery Parker house-style rolls. There is a children's menu available for $45.

For more information, click here.

We will continue to update this article with more restaurants open for Thanksgiving as we learn about them.