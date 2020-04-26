Expand / Collapse search

Where to find free mask drives around Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY - An order requiring Harris County residents to wear masks in public takes effect on April 27. Local politicians are holding drives to give masks to residents who need them. We've provided a full list of free mask drives below.

Monday, April 27

District A Council Member Amy Peck

9-10 a.m.(all locations). Locations will be drive-up only.

Carverdale Community Center, 9920 Porto Rico Road

Freed Park Community Center, 6186 Shadyvilla Lane

White Oak Conference Center, 7603 Antoine Drive

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Rd.

District I Council Member Robert Gallegos

8 a.m - 1 p.m. The Tejano Center, 2950 Broadway

9 a.m. 3 30 p.m. Community Family Center, 7524 Avenue E

Tuesday, April 28

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen

Drive-up only.

12 p.m.-2 p.m. New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 9126 Jensen Dr.

District K Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum

9 a.m. Fountain of Life Center, 14065 Main St.

District J Council Member Edward Pollard

10 a.m. Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd

Thursday, April 30

Vietnam War Memorial - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

11360 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

2000 face masks

Not sure which council member represents you? Find out here: http://www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html

More mask distribution sites will be announced soon.