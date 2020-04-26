Where to find free mask drives around Harris County

article

An order requiring Harris County residents to wear masks in public takes effect on April 27. Local politicians are holding drives to give masks to residents who need them. We've provided a full list of free mask drives below.

Monday, April 27

District A Council Member Amy Peck

9-10 a.m.(all locations). Locations will be drive-up only.

Carverdale Community Center, 9920 Porto Rico Road

Freed Park Community Center, 6186 Shadyvilla Lane

White Oak Conference Center, 7603 Antoine Drive

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Rd.

District I Council Member Robert Gallegos

8 a.m - 1 p.m. The Tejano Center, 2950 Broadway

9 a.m. 3 30 p.m. Community Family Center, 7524 Avenue E

Tuesday, April 28

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen

Drive-up only.

12 p.m.-2 p.m. New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 9126 Jensen Dr.

District K Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum

9 a.m. Fountain of Life Center, 14065 Main St.

District J Council Member Edward Pollard

10 a.m. Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd

Thursday, April 30

Vietnam War Memorial - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

11360 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

2000 face masks

Not sure which council member represents you? Find out here: http://www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html

More mask distribution sites will be announced soon.