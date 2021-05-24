Wheelchair bound Hitchcock woman says subdivision under construction has made getting from her home impossible

"It was paradise," said Debra Thomas. "It looked like paradise."

Thomas bought a home three years ago. She only had one neighbor and there used to be nothing to see but trees.

That changed she says about a year ago when DSW Homes bought more than 20 acres that surround her property.

Now, a subdivision is under construction.

"If something happened to me and an ambulance had to get to me Saturday night, I don’t think they could have done it," Thomas said. "They would have gotten stuck."

"It’s made the road impassable where emergency crews couldn’t get to her if they needed to," said Thomas’ daughter, Autumn Murillo.

"It’s been a nightmare for a year," Thomas said. "I just got so tired of not being listened to like I don’t matter."

While we were at Thomas’ home shooting this report, we saw a lot of activity and a lot of improvement. The road suddenly became passable.

Murillo took to social media. She reached out to a group called Mom’s of Galveston County.

"These moms have shared my post, contacted the right people, tagged people, I don’t know and thankfully news has contacted me so I’ve been able to get my mom’s story out," Murillo said.

In a statement, DSW Homes says it and the developer are working to make sure the road into the subdivision and neighboring properties are fully operational.

The reason the road has not been poured DSW says is the existing power poles are in the middle of the new roadway,

DSW says their goal is to always be a friendly neighbor.

DSW Homes sent FOX 26 the following statement, "DSW Homes and the developer are working to make sure the road into the subdivision and neighboring properties are fully operational. We’ve had a lot of rain over the last week and acknowledge the road conditions are less than optimal. On multiple occasion we have brought material to the site to stabilize the road. All of the utilities have been installed to the site and we are waiting on several power poles to be removed so that the permanent road can be paved with concrete. The reason the road has not been poured is the existing power poles are in the middle of the new roadway.

Our goal is to always be a friendly neighbor. We have made multiple concessions to accommodate the neighbors as we have gone through the development process. We are working diligently to ensure proper access and utility services are maintained as we complete the development."

"I do have good faith that DSW can be a good neighbor to my mom during the continuation of this building process," said Murillo.