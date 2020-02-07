What’s going down in H-Town this weekend Feb. 7 – Feb. 9

FOX 26 is your station for fun and after these cold temperatures, you'll want to get out in the Bayou City this weekend. Here's a look at What's Going Down in H-town!

Get into some poetry at the park when Discovery Green hosts the Youth Performance Poetry Session. There will be free writing and performance workshops and a live read by a poet. The event will be Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This Saturday is the Midtown Valentine's Market at Baldwin Park. Get your loved one a rare gift with meaning from the local selection of quality crafts and art. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to go.

UFC 2-47 will be right here in Houston at the Toyota Center. You can watch live in person as the Pound-for-Pound King faces off against Dominick "the Devastator" Reyes in addition to other matches. The doors open Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

Sunday is National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate at Little Woodrow's on Shepherd. They will have discounted prices on pizza and drink specials. It will begin at 4 p.m. and is free to enter.