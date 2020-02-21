What’s going down in H-Town this weekend Feb. 21 - Feb. 23

FOX 26 is your station for fun, and if you want to head out and about in the Bayou City, then here's a look at what's going down in H-Town.

Dabble into some pop and jazz at the Heights Theater as Kat Edmonson and Adam Levy take the stage. Listen to tunes of the past blended with current sounds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday with tickets starting at $26.

Celebrate Mardi Gras on Main Street in La Porte. It'll be a festival with an umbrella parade, live music, revelers and food. It is free to go and will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Grab some grub at the Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square. There will be gumbo tastings from top restaurants, drinks, and games. It'll be Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. with tickets at $40.

Get into some tunes at the Rhythm and Soul Fest this Sunday. There will be lots of live music to jam out to. It is free to go and family-friendly, so take the kids. It’ll be Sunday from noon until 5:30 p.m.