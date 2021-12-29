'Whatever they did to my baby, I want them to pay for that,' mother of slain Baytown teen tells FOX 26

A memorial is now growing in the spot family members believe 15-year-old Jania Scott laid dying. A well-known and loved member of the community, she was a student-athlete at Sterling High School.

Close neighbors and family came by Wednesday afternoon to light candles and leave balloons.

Her mother, Angie Tatum, spoke with FOX 26 in hopes of finding the person who killed her daughter.

"I'm alone now," said Tatum. "It was just me and her, my baby.

Scott’s body was found at a neighborhood park called Tejas Park.

"Everybody loved her. She was a really outgoing person, she was my best friend," said Tatum.

Baytown police are investigating the death as a homicide. Tatum tells us, she noticed her daughter Jania was no longer home, when she woke up Tuesday morning for work around 5 a.m.

"It's got us worried a little bit," said Joe Hinojosa, who lives next door to the family.

Neighbors say they've seen a steady increase in crime in the area and are now worried about this dangerous suspect that’s on the run.

"Hopefully they’ll find him and get him off the streets before he does this to somebody else," said Hinojosa.

In a statement, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer says:

"The Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case and will work to ensure that the offender is brought to justice. We will partner with our citizens and area law enforcement to ensure this crime is resolved, and we advocate for the victim."

Jania also leaves behind an older brother.