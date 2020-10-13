Whataburger debuts its own Lotería set for Hispanic Heritage Month

article

Ready to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a classic game of Lotería?

Well, Whataburger has debuted its very own, and it's downloadable for free.

The unique cards celebrate all the things people love about the Texas fast-food chain.

In order to play, you have to download and print all 36 Whataburger Lotería cards to make a full deck, and all four versions of the tablas.

If you are unfamiliar with Lotería, it is very similar to Bingo. Instead of using numbers, however, Lotería uses pictures.

According to Whataburger, whoever covers a row on their table should shout "Whataburger!" to be determined the winner.

You can download your Whataburger Lotería Cards and tabla here.