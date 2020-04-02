What are employers required to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19?

article

Texas is a right to work state. That means an employee can quit for any reason. An employer can fire an employee for a good reason, a bad reason, or no reason at all, as long as it's not an illegal reason.

"One of the main questions we're getting from employers and employees is what do I do if I find out one of my co-workers tested positive for COVID 19," said Diana Gomez attorney at Chamberlain Hrdlicka.

Viewers have been asking that a lot. Some accuse their employers of hiding information or not doing enough to make others aware or feel safe.

Remember, federal laws prohibit employers from discussing someone's health, so they can't say by name who may be COVID-19 positive. This is what employees must do.

It's really on the employer to find out who in the past 14 days was exposed to that individual or worked near that individual then let those employees know they may have been exposed and then they send the employee who has tested positive home or tell them to stay home," Gomez said.

Employers must also disinfect the infected employee's work area.

The Families First Corona Virus Act lists possibilities in which an employee can request a leave of absence.

"If you have nothing but a fear of being exposed to COVID 19 some suspicion then that wouldn't fall under one of the reasons to take a leave a paid leave I should say."

