Fire at Wharton apartment complex damages 8 units; 18 displaced, officials say
WHARTON, Texas - Local and state officials are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged multiple apartments at a Wharton complex overnight.
Wharton apartment fire
Fire at River Bend Apartments in Wharton, Texas (Photo credit: Wharton Police Department)
What we know:
The fire happened at River Bend Apartments on Jr College Boulevard, near Highway 59 and FM 1301.
Wharton Police say crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Eight units were affected in total. Officials say two of those units were vacant when the fire happened.
City officials say 18 people were displaced.
Everyone inside evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.
Aerial view of fire aftermath at Riverbend Apartment Complex in Wharton, Texas.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Wharton Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office. As of now, police say the fire didn't appear to be intentional.
Wharton ISD response
What they're saying:
The Source: Wharton Police Department and Wharton ISD.