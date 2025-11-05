Fire at Wharton apartment complex damages 8 units; 18 displaced, officials say

The Brief The fire was reported at a complex near Highway 59 and FM 1301. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Wharton ISD is planning a "collection effort" for impacted students.



Local and state officials are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged multiple apartments at a Wharton complex overnight.

Wharton apartment fire

Fire at River Bend Apartments in Wharton, Texas (Photo credit: Wharton Police Department)

What we know:

The fire happened at River Bend Apartments on Jr College Boulevard, near Highway 59 and FM 1301.

Wharton Police say crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eight units were affected in total. Officials say two of those units were vacant when the fire happened.

City officials say 18 people were displaced.

Everyone inside evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

Aerial view of fire aftermath at Riverbend Apartment Complex in Wharton, Texas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Wharton Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office. As of now, police say the fire didn't appear to be intentional.

Wharton ISD response

What they're saying:

Wharton ISD is saddened for the families impacted by the Riverbend Apartment Fire. Please join us in praying for those affected. A collection effort is being coordinated for our students. Please check back on how you can help.