Westheimer shooting: Man killed, several people detained

Shooting on Houston's west side: Man killed, several people detained

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Royal Oaks Club Drive.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a man dead on the scene.

Authorities added that three people were in a car surrendered to officers.

Police said the passengers in the car stated there was some kind of fight with the man.

Authorities believe at least one person from inside the vehicle fired at the man, who then returned fire.

None of the people inside the vehicle were injured, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim in connection with the shooting.