Westchase drive-by shooting: Man killed, Houston police investigating

Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Westchase area which left one man dead, according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

Westchase drive-by shooting

What we know:

Westside patrol units with the Houston Police Department were called to 2901 Elmside Drive about a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man with at least one gunshot wound behind a store. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to Lt. Horelica, the man was walking with a woman and seemed to be targeted by a Chevrolet Silverado seen on video circling the store, waiting on the man.

The vehicle drove up and began shooting at the victim. He and the woman ran down Elmside to get away, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

The suspect is unknown at this time along with the reason behind the targeted shooting.