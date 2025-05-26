West Road shooting: Woman detained after man found shot dead

The Brief A man was found shot dead at the Derby at Steeplechase apartment complex on West Road. Harris County deputies detained a woman at the scene. Authorities believe the two were involved in a verbal dispute before the shooting.



A woman was detained by Harris County authorities after a man was found shot dead outside an apartment.

Man shot, killed on West Road

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Major E.B. Dean stays deputies were called to Derby at Steeplechase Apartments at 11220 West Road around 9:14 p.m. about a disturbance.

Minutes later, more calls came in about shots fired at the same location.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez revealed 22-year-old Javion Williams was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Derricka Ross was detained at the scene and was later charged with murder in connection with Williams' death. She was booked in the Harris County Jail.

A weapon was found at the scene, but it is not confirmed if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Authorities will be interviewing other possible witnesses at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are unsure of the relationship between the victim and the woman detained.