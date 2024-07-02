The City of Sugar Land confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes trapped last week in mosquito traps located on Elkins Road near Oakland Drive and Stone Trail Drive near Greatwood Parkway.

In response to the detection, Sugar Land will continue its citywide mosquito spraying efforts twice per week. The city is also collaborating closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to enhance mosquito trapping and testing protocols. These efforts supplement the city's ongoing larvicide and mosquito spraying operations aimed at controlling the mosquito population.

West Nile virus, a potentially serious illness, is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. Infected mosquitoes acquire the virus from feeding on infected birds. The virus can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, can be fatal.

Currently, there are no medications or vaccines available to treat or prevent West Nile virus infection.

Symptoms of the virus can range from mild to severe. The severe form can cause symptoms such as a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss, and seizures. The milder form, known as West Nile Fever, includes symptoms like fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea, and drowsiness. While most people with the milder form recover on their own, symptoms can persist for several weeks. Notably, up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus may not exhibit any symptoms and will recover without medical intervention.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises practicing the "Four Ds" to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection: