Montgomery County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus for the season, pending approval by the Department of State Health Services. The patient, a woman in her 50s living in the 77304 zip code, tested positive through a blood test at a local emergency room.

West Nile virus, primarily spread by infected mosquitoes, can cause serious disease. Symptoms typically appear between three and 14 days after a mosquito bite. While about 80 percent of infected individuals show no symptoms, the CDC says, those with mild symptoms may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes a rash. Severe cases, though rare, can lead to high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, and even paralysis.

Montgomery County Mosquito Control has noted unusually high levels of West Nile virus in the local mosquito population this season. Crews are actively treating areas with positive mosquito samples by spraying streets and county rights of way to curb the spread.

"Our teams have been working tirelessly, testing local mosquitoes for disease and performing treatments where we have found positive samples of the virus," said Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack. "These treatments are designed to disrupt the transmission cycle of the virus, reducing the chance that our residents become infected."

Justin Fausek, director of the county’s Mosquito Abatement program, reported that positive mosquito samples have steadily increased, with a significant rise in activity beginning in June. This year, 112 positive samples have been collected, including 66 in The Woodlands Township.

Residents are advised to use insect repellents, wear protective clothing outdoors, and eliminate standing water around their homes to prevent mosquito bites. For more information on mosquito control efforts, visit Montgomery County Mosquito Control.

For further details on West Nile virus, visit the CDC website.