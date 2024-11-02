Houston shooting: Man shot by two unknown suspects outside his apartment

A man was shot outside his apartment Tuesday night after being approached by two unknown suspects in the Acres Home area, according to police.

Houston police report the victim was standing outside the Garden City Apartments at 9601 West Montgomery when two men walked up, firing multiple shots, hitting him in the torso and leg.

The suspects ran from the scene before officials arrived.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Officers arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No one else at the apartment was injured.

Police secured the area and are searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.