West Houston: Police investigating separate deaths after two men found on Westheimer sidewalks

The Brief Workers at a cemetery on Westheimer found a man deceased on Friday morning. Another man was reportedly found dead a few blocks away later that morning. Officials tell FOX 26 that the incidents appear to be separate.



Two men were found dead in different spots in west Houston on Friday. Investigators are looking into the men's deaths as separate cases.

Houston: Man found dead near Westheimer Road cemetery

What we know:

According to HPD Sergeant Matthew Brady, maintenance workers found a man deceased near a cemetery in the 12800 block of Westheimer Road, by Dairy Ashford. That was at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

What we don't know:

Medical examiners were called to determine the man's cause of death, and detectives are working to figure out whether or not he died at the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was a Black man between 20–30 years old.

Houston: Man dead on Westheimer near Highway 6

What we know:

At about 9 a.m. on Friday, police said they got a call about another man who had been found dead.

Officials say he was found down the street from the first deceased man on Westheimer, between Eldridge Parkway and Highway 6.

The men's deaths are not believed to be connected.

Police tell FOX 26 that the second man was seen on surveillance footage being removed from a nearby restaurant.

Allegedly, the man went to eat at the restaurant at about 11 p.m. on Thursday. He was there for an hour and had paid for his meal, but he was allegedly removed from the restaurant since the staff believed he was inebriated.

The staff allegedly told police that the man was breathing at the time he was moved out of the restaurant. Officials say the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified. Officials told FOX 26 that he was 34 years old.

His cause of death is under investigation. Police don't believe any foul play was involved.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.