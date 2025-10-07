West Houston: Apartment complex catches fire, officials battle blaze

The Brief A fire has broken out at an apartment complex in West Houston's Spring Branch area. The complex is unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported. Houston Fire officials are at the scene, but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.



Officials are at the scene of an apartment complex fire in West Houston Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The fire caught at an apartment complex in the Spring Branch area of Houston in the 10000 block of Westview at Gessner.

Houston Fire confirmed the complex is unoccupied.

They arrived at the scene around 5:16 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials were still at the scene at the time of reporting.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been commented on.

Details are limited as this story develops.