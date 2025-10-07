Expand / Collapse search

West Houston: Apartment complex catches fire, officials battle blaze

Published  October 7, 2025 6:02pm CDT
Houston
Officials battle fire at West Houston apartment complex

Firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze at an apartment complex in West Houston.

The Brief

    • A fire has broken out at an apartment complex in West Houston's Spring Branch area.
    • The complex is unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported.
    • Houston Fire officials are at the scene, but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

HOUSTON - Officials are at the scene of an apartment complex fire in West Houston Tuesday evening. 

West Houston apartment fire

What we know:

The fire caught at an apartment complex in the Spring Branch area of Houston in the 10000 block of Westview at Gessner.

Houston Fire confirmed the complex is unoccupied. 

They arrived at the scene around 5:16 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials were still at the scene at the time of reporting.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been commented on. 

Details are limited as this story develops. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from Houston Fire. 

