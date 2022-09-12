West Coast Rapper Too Short in Houston, says his focus is the pursuit of happiness

West Coast hip-hop has been a staple in the hip-hop community for more than 40 years. It’s no wonder why the Legends Only Concert Series at Bar 5015 in Third Ward has become a huge weekend hit.



Too Short was in Houston on Sunday along with DJ Quik, Devin the Dude, Slim Thug and Mike Jones. The Legends Only Concert Series brings our old school favorite rappers & singers into town, straight to the stage.

Too Short spoke exclusively to reporter CoCo Dominguez about his legacy and what he’s really like when he’s not on stage.