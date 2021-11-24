'We’re all systems go' says Houston's Thanksgiving day parade official

Downtown Houston is getting ready for the holiday season and the 72nd Thanksgiving Day parade.

‘We’re so excited about the HEB Thanksgiving Parade live and in person," said Susan Christian, Special Event Director for Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Houston’s parade is now back in full swing for Thursday. Performers and organizers were rehearsing all day Wednesday. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"We’re all systems go," said Christian. "We have great performances, incredible high flying balloons, and dance teams, it’s going to be a great show."

Last year, the parade looked much different due to the pandemic, the city decided to opt for a food donation instead.

"That was the first time that it has been canceled the last several decades," said Christian.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Christian tells FOX 26, they will also keeping an eye on the weather. She says, the parade will go on rain or shine, as long as the weather is not dangerous.

"The parade has rolled in light rain before, we are of course watching the weather, but we are ready to go," said Christian.

The Houston HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country.

"This is a family tradition for 72 years, and in fact, we have people who have participated come back as volunteers," said Christian. "We also have generations of people who have made this their holiday tradition."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Many Houstonians are excited about this years Grand Marshal, Houstonian Dr. Peter Hotez.

"Incredible man, Houstonian. We are so glad he is right here," said Christian.

Advertisement

For more information about the parade, including the parade route, click here.