Wells Fargo returns $3,900 to scheme victim after FOX 26 gets involved

When we met Clifton Donato last week, his Wells Fargo tune had a familiar ring. We've heard this scheme so many times, we could set it to music.

The backstory:

Like so many others, Clifton says he thought he was talking to someone with Wells Fargo. The caller had access to his account and was reading off transactions he had made.

But the caller claimed some fraudulent transactions meant he needed a new account.

A young woman showed up at his home to cut his debit card in half and put it in an envelope.

Over the span of a few months, Clifton says all he got from Wells Fargo was three letters denying his claim.

All that changed Wednesday when a check for $3,900 came in the mail.

Clifton thanked FOX 26 and told us he would use the cash to pay some bills.