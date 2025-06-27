The Brief A father of three died from a heart attack one day after learning that Wells Fargo won't give back the money he lost in an elaborate scheme. Paul Schendel was a sports enthusiast who loved fantasy football. While he had many health issues, his sister and uncle wonder if losing his life savings may have contributed to his death.



Wells Fargo scheme: 52-year-old father of 3 dies from heart attack after learning bank won't give back his life savings

The backstory:

Paul was disabled due to a back injury and was dealing with a myriad of health issues.

"He had every bad side effect from diabetes there is," Karen said.

Paul's is the third case we've covered in which someone posing as a Wells Fargo employee comes to the door to collect a cut-up debit card.

What we know:

Paul got a phone call from a number that came up as Wells Fargo.

The caller had knowledge of his account and claimed there had been fraudulent activity.

Paul told Karen a woman came to the door, took his card, cut it up, and took it with her.

When Paul went to the bank the next day to get a new card, he was told Wells Fargo doesn't call customers, and it was highly unlikely he would get his money back.

Paul died from a heart attack the day after he was told his money wouldn't be replaced.

What they're saying:

While he had many health issues, his sister and uncle wonder if losing his life savings may have contributed to his death.

"I have no doubt it contributed," said Karen.

We reached out to Wells Fargo for a response. We've yet to hear back.