Wells Fargo Bank scheme: School bus driver loses life savings, bank says they won't give it back

The Brief One woman said she's embarrassed after falling for a scheme that cost her $20,000. She said she received a call from a man stating he worked in the Wells Fargo Bank Fraud Department. The man told her to withdraw all her money, then deposit it into what he said was a new account for her. However, the account wasn't hers, it was the callers.



Roberta Thompson asked that we not show her face. She's that embarrassed over falling for the scheme that cost her $20,000.

Wells Fargo Bank scheme: Woman out $20,000, bank says it won't pay it back

The backstory:

She says it started with a text from who Roberta believed was the Wells Fargo fraud department.

The text alerted her to what appeared to be a fraudulent transaction.

Then she received a call from a man stating he was with the banks' fraud department.

Roberta says he instructed her to withdraw all her money, then deposit into what he claimed was a new account for her. Instead, that account belonged to the caller.

The withdrawal and deposit happened at the same branch in Katy.

Roberta believes there should be video surveillance, but so far, Wells Fargo has denied her claim.

She also has a recorded message with the fraudster, and other evidence she says proves she's the victim of an elaborate scheme.

Roberta filed reports with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Wells Fargo has yet to return our calls seeking comment.