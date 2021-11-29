Well-known Spring Branch Christmas display canceled over traffic concerns

A longtime tradition has come to an end. The popular holiday display in Spring Branch, which brings hundreds to a neighborhood, has been canceled.

"It has been going on and getting bigger and bigger," said Linda Voges, a neighbor who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Now in its place are two signs.

The Johnson family, who owns a local mall, decorates the display each year. They now have a sign on their property saying, "how the grinches stole our Christmas display."

Linda Voges, who’s lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years tells us, there was contention over the increasing traffic in the area.

"Last Christmas on Christmas Day, which of course would be a very popular day, there were 800 cars that came through," said Voges. "It’s one way in and one way out."

Voges tells FOX 26, the display brought in people not only from the greater Houston area, but from all over the world after the display made its way on social media.

"One couple had just flown in from North Carolina and were excited to see the lights, And another lady had her aunt come in from out of town and she was so excited to show her the decorations," said Voges.

For Voges, she tells us, last year residents were given placards to place in their cars and were escorted to their homes to get through the traffic. But she says the joy the display brought to many outweighed any issue for her.

"I talked with Mrs. Johnson and she was disheartened," said Voges.

The homeowner association responded back to FOX 26’s request for comment saying.

"This decision was made solely by the homeowner and was not guided by the Spring Shadow Civic Association, its officers, or directors."