Well-known Houston Rabbi passes away

article

Rabbi Samuel E. Karff, one of three well-known faith leaders in Houston, has passed away.



Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Facebook page confirmed Karff’s death on Saturday.



According to the Congregation Beth Isreal website, Karff was a senior Rabbi of the congregation from 1975 until 1999 when he became Rabbi Emeritus.



Karff was an honor graduate of Harvard University, he was ordained at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion where he earned a Doctor of Hebrew Letters degree in Rabbinic Theology. Karff also taught at Notre Dame, the University of Chicago Divinity School, and Rice University. He is also a Visiting Professor in Society and Health at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.



“He will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, gentle spirit, and commitment to being a voice for the marginalized,” the post said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Rabbi Karff- together with his long-time friends Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza and Reverend William A. Lawson- recently filmed a video hosted by Interfaith Ministries as part of our "Vital Conversations with our Community" series. The trio addressed the topic of "Fighting for Justice, Equality and Respect."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reacted to the news on Saturday afternoon saying, "Rabbi Karff never hesitated to answer the call to serve our city. He graciously showed up whenever we needed him to offer a prayer or to calm any threats of unrest, and more recently, offer words of hope and solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic. On a personal note, I will miss Rabbi Karff and his wise counsel. I will always fondly remember our insightful conversations and the many events we attended to support organizations throughout the City of Houston."