article

The Brief A weapon was discharged on a Houston METRO bus. No one was injured. One person was taken into custody.



One person is now in custody after a weapon was discharged on a METRO bus Wednesday morning, officials say.

The incident occurred on Bus 1828 near Gessner Road and Bellaire Blvd.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

According to METRO, no one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the weapon was seized, officials say.