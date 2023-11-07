Ways to cut the cost of home internet

More than 70% of families that qualify for a big discount on home internet services aren't taking advantage of it. Meanwhile, new technology is bringing new ways for families to save.

"There were many times I was like, do I pay the bill or do I buy food?" said mother Jamila Byrd.

SUGGESTED: Consumer Reports launches app to protect your consumer data

When the Affordable Connectivity Program launched two years ago, Jamila Byrd snapped it up for herself and her kids.

"They can be in their own room and be comfortable doing their assignments. I can do my work assignments having access to the internet," said Byrd.

The federally funded ACP offers a $30 a month home internet discount with local providers, plus $100 off buying a laptop or desktop computer, for households earning below 200% of the federal poverty line and receiving government assistance. That's $49,720 for a family of three. Some providers offer programs that make it free, including Comcast, Metro by T-Mobile, and AT&T. But fewer than 30% of qualifying households are taking advantage of the discount.

"We're talking about a savings of about $300 a year for most households. So yeah, this is really the best and most widely available assistance program for broadband that exists," said Tyler Cooper with BroadbandNow.com.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The ACP benefit expires in March 2024, but President Biden is requesting funds to renew it.

For those who don't qualify, you can also go to a site called BroadbandNow.com, to find the lowest internet rates in your area.

SUGGESTED: Retail theft a major issue; check security seals on meds, food, beauty products

Other ways to save on internet service include buying your own router rather than renting one, buying a hot spot, or using community-wide WiFi. Community-wide or community-owned WiFi is when apartment complexes or neighborhoods offer both private and public networks at a lower price.

Another option, is fixed-wireless access, which offers a lower cost than fiber or cable internet. AT&T has just launched its new AT&T Internet Air in the Houston area, joining T-Mobile and Verizon in offering fixed-wireless access.

"So picture this: we provide you access to the Internet the same way that we provide you service to your phone, in which you can access data," explains Luis Silva with AT&T.