Willis neighborhood water restored after residents lost water amid freezing weather

The Brief Montgomery County Judge Keough reports that residents of Lexington Heights in Willis lost water service, but that it is now restored. Residents say they've had multiple water outages in recent years. Keough's office says the Deer Trail Water District reports the issue is due to electrical and pump issues.



Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough reports that water service has been restored for people living in a neighborhood in Willis after losing it during this weekend's ice storm.

But a family living there believes the problem is bigger than this weekend's cold weather.

Willis neighborhood dealt with water outage

Keough posted on Facebook on Sunday that the county was aware of a water outage in the Lexington Heights neighborhood of FM 1097 in Willis and that they were bringing cases of water for them to use while they worked to get the water service restored.

Homeowner Laurie Bevil and her family say their water went out at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, and that they’ve had to get through this weekend’s freezing cold weather without running water.

"I said, we’re losing pressure. I had just started to cook dinner. I told my daughter, Let’s get these kids done. I don’t know how long before I lose it," said Laurie Bevil. "I said let’s get them bathed. I don’t know how long we’re going to do without. Got them done. She got hers. It got later, and it got worse here in the kitchen."

The backstory:

But Bevil says they have lost water pressure multiple times in the two years since they bought the house.

"Every time we’ve had an event with weather, we lose it. With the hurricane in May, we lost it for five days. Last year, in the freeze, we were without it for five days," said Bevil.

Deer Trail Water District

We contacted the water service provider, Deer Trail Water District, but haven’t heard back yet.

Jason Millstrap, spokesperson for Judge Keough, tells us that Deer Trail Water District said it was having pump and electrical issues.

But the Bevil’s want the problem fixed once and for all.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 received an update from Judge Keogh on Monday morning, stating, "I have been advised water has been restored and pressure is currently within normal range I will continue to monitor this with the utility provider and conduct an after-action review of this storm with the appropriate regulating state agency to see what was the cause."