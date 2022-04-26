Water rescue after boat accident near Katy Freeway, one airlifted to hospital

A water rescue is underway in west Houston after a boat accident near Katy Freeway at N. Eldridge Parkway.

Houston Fire Department is on the scene, which is under the outbound lanes of the freeway.

Several fire trucks are blocking traffic as firefighters work to save the boaters.

One civilian has been transported to the hospital by LifeFlight. Three other civilians are being evaluated at the scene.

HFD is asking motorists to avoid the area due to the heavy emergency traffic.

LIVE: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Advertisement

It's unknown at this time what led to the boat crash.