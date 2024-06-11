Gwinnett County Transit Bus chase: 1 shot, 1 in custody

At least one person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a bus chase through multiple jurisdictions of metro Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, they responded to a fight on a Gwinnett County Transit bus at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NE.

Upon arrival, the bus took off. Multiple police officers began chasing the bus.

Gwinnett County Transit bus high-speed chase

The bus was on Interstate 85 briefly before it turned onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard. From there, the bus took Mountain Industrial to Hugh Howell Road near McCurdy Road.

The bus eventually stopped around 5:09 p.m. in the 5100 block of Hugh Howell Road. The DeKalb County SWAT team immediately placed a Bearcat transport in front of the bus to prevent it from fleeing the scene again.

Several people could be seen getting off of the bus with their hands up.

A few minutes later, a person could be seen being led away by police. Atlanta PD confirmed shortly after that a suspect had been taken into custody.

First responders could then be seen giving aid to someone on the ground outside the bus. DeKalb County Police confirm one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to an area hospital.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Law enforcement lead a man away from a Gwinnett County Transit bus after a chase on June 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

A wife frantically called her husband to tell her what was going on inside the bus as it drove up I-85.

"Apparently, they were talking about something, I have no idea what they were talking about," the man told FOX 5. "But one guy shot the other guy, and I told her to hang the phone up because the guy might think she was calling the police."

He said he was able to track her using her locator on her cellphone.

"Never thought about somebody getting on the bus in the afternoon and shooting somebody," he said.

"It was just gut-wrenching," he added.

