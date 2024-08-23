WATCH: Fulshear police officer wrangles gator with his bare hands

It was quite the day for the Fulshear Police Department on Friday.

Lt. Bill Henry tells FOX 26 that he and Officer Stewart got a call around 7 a.m. regarding a gator in the backyard of a home in the Polo Ranch Subdivision.

Then a second call came in about three hours later about a gator in the front porch of a home in the Fulshear Creek Subdivision.

The encounter was caught on Henry's bodyworn camera and it captured the encounter.

In a post on Facebook, the Fulshear Police Department said, "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy."