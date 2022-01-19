WATCH: Disney World guest yells at cast member for moving stroller in TikTok video

article

TikTok viewers are jumping to the defense of a Walt Disney World cast member after a video shows a guest arguing with him for allegedly moving her stroller at Magic Kingdom.

The video was posted this week by user @maddieisraddie with the caption, "Karen has MASSIVE freakout at Disney World."

A guest at the theme park is seen yelling at a cast member in Fantasyland, complaining that he had moved her stroller.

"Don't touch my stroller!" she's heard yelling while holding up her phone and appearing to record the interaction. "It does not say no stroller parking! If you're gonna move my stroller, then you stand there and you let me know you moved my stroller."

"Cast members move strollers all the time – it's their job to rearrange them so others can park their strollers," one viewer wrote on TikTok.

"She's filming him as if she's the one in the right," another said.

Some viewers identified the cast member as ‘Shawn’ and praised him for staying calm under the circumstances.

"If someone knows Shawn please let me know. I'd like to buy him dinner!"

