Washington County crash: 3 dead, 3 critically injured in head-on crash on State Highway 105

The Brief Three people are dead, and three others were injured in a head-on crash on State Highway 105 in Washington County. Officials said the Equinox was passing in a no-passing zone when it struck an Impala, which was traveling westbound on State Highway 105, head on. DPS Troopers said the driver of the Impala and passenger were killed in the crash, along with a back-seat passenger from the Equinox.



Three people are dead, and three others were injured in a head-on crash on State Highway 105 in Washington County.

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, an Equinox was traveling eastbound on State Highway 105 just after 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the Equinox was passing in a no-passing zone when it struck an Impala, which was traveling westbound on State Highway 105, head on.

DPS Troopers said the driver of the Impala and passenger were killed in the crash, along with a back-seat passenger from the Equinox.

Officials stated the Equinox's driver, front-seat passenger, and another back-seat passenger were flown to Memorial Hermann, all in critical condition.

Authorities said they do not believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide ages or identities on the victims or those injured as of Thursday night.