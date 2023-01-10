Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County

Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.

Paul Chaney (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Officers reportedly tried to detain Chaney, but he resisted and "assaulted a deputy." A brief struggle ensued until he was finally put in handcuffs.

Further investigation showed Chaney had an active felony warrant for Terroristic Threat Against a Police Officer.

The 34-year-old has not had bond set, as of this writing, but is currently facing additional charges of Retaliation and Assault of a Police Officer.