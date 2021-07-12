Wanted: Man accused of shooting ex at her apartment in NW Houston

article

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his ex at her apartment in northwest Houston.

Jose Fernando Lopez Rauda, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of West Sunforest Drive.

Police say Lopez Ruada and the 23-year-old woman were in a prior dating relationship. He allegedly showed up at her apartment and got upset over the fact that she had a male roommate.

According to police, the woman asked Lopez Rauda to leave, but he returned a short time later and pulled her into the restroom.

Police say he held her there and threatened to kill her, but the woman’s father kicked open the door and tried to get the gun away from Lopez Rauda.

Lopez Rauda allegedly then shot the woman once in the shoulder and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Lopez Rauda is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP