Houston police are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man to death during an argument last week.

Ricardo Domingo Reyna, 22, is charged with murder and is not in custody, according to Houston police.

Ricardo Domingo Reyna (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Reyna is charged in a shooting that occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Catherwood Place.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated that the two men had gotten into a verbal altercation before the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

Ricardo Domingo Reyna (2022) (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The suspect fled on foot, but police say witnesses identified him as Reyna.

Anyone with information in the case or on Reyna's whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.