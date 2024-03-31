A woman, possibly in her 50s, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Verde Trails Drive in Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies received a call for service on a Saturday night around 10 p.m. of a person in distress but didn't have a direct address. There were also possible gunshots heard according to the caller.

Deputies surveyed the area but didn't find anything out of the ordinary and left the scene.

A second call, this time an alarm call, was called in about an hour later, and this time the garage door at the location was open, which raised an alarm.

Deputies again surveyed the perimeter but didn't force entry after everything in the house seemed secure and left. But it did seem as though there was some type of disturbance inside the house.

On Sunday morning around 7 a.m., deputies were still at the scene from Saturday night and forced entry into the home and that was when they found the woman.

It appears the shooting occurred Saturday night but hasn't been determined yet.

There is an adult male who also lives at the residence and has been located for questioning.

This is being investigated as a homicide and is still ongoing.

