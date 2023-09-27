A Houston man was charged with Capital Murder for a fatal shooting in August. The shooting occurred 9719 Bertwood Street on August 22.

Houston crime: One man, 54, found shot to death at Bertwood Street home

The suspect, Jachob Leroy Byrd, 46, is currently not in custody.

The victim is identified as Eric Brown, 54.

According to detectives, officers responded to a report of a dead man at a residence of the above address and found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Byrd as a suspect in this case. Investigators consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and charges were filed on Sept. 11.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Byrd or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.