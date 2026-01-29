Wanted man accused of shooting at Fort Bend County deputy during Sugar Land incident

The Brief Billy Alfaro is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. Alfaro allegedly shot at a deputy who arrested another man in August 2025. The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.



A man is wanted by Fort Bend County authorities for allegedly shooting at a deputy in Sugar Land last year.

Fort Bend County wanted: Billy Alfaro

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Billy Alfaro is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, and probation violation.

A press release from Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers says the call for Alfaro's arrests stems from an incident in Sugar Land on August 2, 2025. Police had arrested another man on Beverly Park Street when they say Alfaro shot at a deputy.

SWAT came to the scene and told everyone in the home to leave, and Alfaro allegedly fled.

No injuries were reported.

Mugshot of Billy Alfaro (Photo credit: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Alfaro is described as a Hispanic man, 5'5" tall, 160-180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities are considering him armed and dangerous.

According to Texas DPS, Alfaro has ties to Sugar Land and San Antonio. He is also said to have tattoos on his chest, stomach, right wrist, and his upper arms.

What we don't know:

Details about the initial Sugar Land incident are limited.

$5K reward

What you can do:

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Alfaro's arrest. Anyone with information can send an online tip here.

Tipsters can also contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers online, through the P3 Tips App, or call 281-342-TIPS (8477).