Walmart pays hourly staff nearly $180M in bonuses with 'more to come'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Walmart paid almost $180 million in cash bonuses to its hourly associates nationwide on Thursday and has fulfilled its goal of hiring 200,000 more employees since March in response to demand prompted by the novel coronavirus, the company announced.

Donna Morris, the company’s chief people officer, said in a memo posted to its website Thursday that hourly associates received the extra cash, which was actually accelerated quarterly incentive payouts, in addition to previously announced bonuses.

WALMART HIRING MORE WORKERS IN CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Walmart announced in a mid-March press release it plans to pay its full-time hourly employees $300 each and it’s part-time hourly workers $150 as a “special cash bonus,” totaling more than $365 million.

WALMART RETURNED $12.6M IN CORONAVIRUS AID IT RECEIVED THROUGH CARES ACT

That, plus the bonuses paid on Thursday, amounts to nearly $550 million to employees through bonuses or accelerated incentives.

Advertisement

Walmart also celebrated reaching its goal of hiring 200,000 more employees for its stores and fulfillment and distribution centers.

WALMART ROLLS OUT EXPRESS DELIVERY TO MORE STORES IN THE WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS

The retail giant has more than 11,500 retail locations in 27 countries, according to its website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE