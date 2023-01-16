An employee at Waller ISD has been fired after allegations surfaced about an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.

The district confirmed in a statement how they learned of an anonymous tip on January 5. Details were not shared on the alleged incident, except stating "an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student."

Additionally, the employee's identity nor position with Waller High School was released, as of this writing.

Shortly afterward, WISD placed the staff member on leave and an investigation began with Child Protective Services and local law enforcement.

The employee was then fired on Friday, January 13. No additional information was shared, the district added, due to privacy laws.

"I want to thank those who came forward with the tip and acknowledge the actions of our district investigators and law enforcement," WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said in a press statement. "This district will never tolerate a student’s safety being put in jeopardy. We will act quickly and pursue disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law. We are continuing to work with the justice system on this matter and are committed to working closely with any impacted student and their family."