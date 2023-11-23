A Waller County Sheriff's Office investigation is underway into the killing and dumping of a horse. It was discovered Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. on Jones Road, just south of Whitt Loggins Road, by a concerned citizen.

A Waller County Sheriff's Office investigation into the killing and dumping of a horse is underway.(Courtesy of Waller County)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to authorities, the horse had been shot in the head, and a rope bound its legs. It was then dumped on the side of the road. The Livestock Division is currently investigating the case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you saw any truck pulling a trailer or horse trailer in the vicinity during that time or have information about the individuals responsible for this act, please contact the Waller County Livestock Division at 979-826-8282, Option 1 or CRIME-STOPPERS at 979-826-8266 if you wish to remain anonymous.