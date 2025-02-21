article

The Brief Salvador Saucedo has been pronounced clinically brain dead after sustaining self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff's office says. He reportedly shot himself when he was captured in a burning home on Tuesday. Saucedo had been the subject of a manhunt since he escaped custody in Bellville in January.



The escapee from Waller County who was captured on Tuesday has succumbed to self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, Salvador Saucedo was pronounced clinically brain dead on Wednesday and his body was released to family on Thursday to determine the destination of his organs because he was an organ donor.

What happened to Salvador Saucedo?

What we know:

The sheriff's office says Saucedo was found Tuesday at a home believed to be associated with his girlfriend in Richards, Texas, more than three weeks after he escaped custody in Bellville.

Saucedo had reportedly shot himself in the head, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say he was found inside a bathtub and pulled the trigger when authorities arrived. He was reportedly airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities initially said he was expected to survive and was in stable condition. However, on Friday, the sheriff's office announced he had succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff said Saucedo's girlfriend was arrested and would face charges for hindering apprehension.

There was also a fire in the attic of the home that Saucedo is believed to have started, according to the fire chief.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

The girlfriend has not been identified, and it is unclear if she has been charged at this time.

It's also unclear how long Saucedo was at the home since his escape.

WCSO says Grimes County is also investigating how the fire started.

When did Salvador Saucedo escape from Waller County?

The backstory:

Authorities said Saucedo escaped from Bellville Hospital around 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said Saucedo had been in their custody undergoing testing at the hospital at the time of his escape.

He reportedly used a piece of hospital equipment as a makeshift tool, and successfully freed himself from his restraints. A deputy, who was briefly out of the room, pursued Saucedo, but was unable to apprehend him, officials say.

A large manhunt was launched by multiple agencies, K-9 tracking dogs and heat detection drones, but he wasn't immediately located in the surrounding area.