Walkout paralyzes Fort Bend County government in standoff over Interim Judge's seat

The Brief Fort Bend County Commissioners Court was interrupted when Democratic Commissioners Grady Prestage and Dexter McCoy walked out of a 1 p.m. session to break quorum. They argue that Interim County Judge Daniel Wong’s temporary appointment expired the moment the underlying civil lawsuit against elected Judge K.P. George was dropped. Judge Wong and local GOP leadership firmly reject the walkout, asserting that a century-old "holdover provision" in the Texas Constitution keeps Wong legally in office until a successor is elected to prevent leadership gaps.



A bitter constitutional dispute over who legally leads one of the nation’s most diverse counties descended into operational gridlock Thursday, as a walkout by Democratic commissioners effectively paralyzed the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

Battle over Interim Fort Bend County Judge's seat continues with Democratic Commissioners walking out

What we know:

The political breakdown occurred just moments after a 1 p.m. session was called to order. Democratic Commissioners Grady Prestage and Dexter McCoy vacated the chamber, intentionally breaking quorum to block Interim County Judge Daniel Wong from presiding over county business.

The dramatic exit followed a high-stakes, midday war of words outside the courtroom, exposing a deep institutional fracture over Texas election and government codes.

The fight centers on the legitimacy of Wong, a Republican who was temporarily appointed to the county's chief executive chair by a district judge. That judicial appointment followed a First Amendment lawsuit brought against elected County Judge K.P. George by a resident who had been barred from speaking at a public meeting.

However, that civil lawsuit was recently dropped and non-suited by the plaintiff.

What they're saying:

Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, an elected Democrat, subsequently issued an official notice declaring that because the underlying lawsuit had been dismissed, Wong’s temporary authority was instantly terminated.

Wong and his supporters mounted a fierce defense at a noon press conference, actively condemning the move as an overreach of local administrative power.

"The rule of law is one of the defining principles of our democracy," said Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle. "Today, it's about respecting that principle. The Democrat County Attorney has issued a meritless legal opinion against Judge Wong that carries no legal authority."

Wong echoed that sentiment, emphasizing his intention to ignore the courtroom theater and continue directing county operations.

"I will continue to do the job that I was appointed to do. Serving the people of Ft. Bend County," Wong said. "Public office has never been about titles, personalities, and never be about political theater. It's about service. I have approached this office with one guiding principle... do what is right for the people of Ft. Bend County. That has not changed today."

Wong's legal team argues that under a century-old holdover provision in the Texas Constitution, an official remains in an appointed seat until a successor is officially chosen by voters in an election to prevent dangerous interruptions in government leadership.

But the protesting commissioners flatly rejected that interpretation, pointing instead to Section 87.017 of the government code, which dictates temporary judicial appointments during removal proceedings.

"The holdover provision does not apply here," Prestage countered during a post-walkout press conference. "We're talking about section 87.017, that's what's pertaining to this particular appointment. It wasn't the [holdover] provision, it's another section of the election code, of the government code".

Prestage, a 36-year veteran of the court, added that the operational pause was a necessary stand against an illegitimate proceeding. "Today that was an illegal meeting. I didn't want to take part in that illegal meeting, I guess Commissioner McCoy felt the same way."

Without Prestage and McCoy, the court lacked the three-member quorum required to pass resolutions, award economic development contracts, or vote on county business. Furthermore, McCoy warned that proceeding with Wong in the room compromises the legal integrity of the county, particularly during closed executive sessions.

McCoy also criticized the decision by Wong's camp to bypass local authority. "They have to go all the way to Austin to find lawyers to affirm what they want to do. That's not right. That's about putting people first."

Protesting commissioners confirmed they are actively pursuing further legal remedies to formally challenge Wong's presence in the court.