A wildfire that prompted Walker County officials to recommend evacuations for some residents grew overnight.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the Game Preserve fire, located near Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247, is approximately 3,000 acres and 10% contained. That was up from the 1,200 acres that had already burned as of 9 p.m. Friday, when the fire was also at 10% containment.

Photo from the scene (Source: Walker County OEM)

Authorities are recommending evacuations for everything within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

Officials said FM 247 is closed both lanes from Pinedale to FM 2989.

According to the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, I-45 and FM 2989 have reopened as of Saturday morning. However, they are asking the public not to drive in or around the fire ground because there are a lot of firefighters and equipment moving around the area.

The Texas Forest Service said Friday night that dozers were continuing to build containment lines, and firefighters would patrol the area throughout the night and into Saturday morning. Additional crews and aviation will be on scene on Saturday.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.