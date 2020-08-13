Walgreens now offering doctor’s visits through partnership with VillageMD

article

VillageMD has been providing primary care in Houston for almost 45 years.

"We could not be more excited about partnering with Walgreens and taking the primary care that we've been providing on the west side of Houston, throughout the entire city, in partnership with Walgreens. We look forward to offering team-based care that includes pharmacists on our team to help patients with complex medication questions and concerns, and together we're absolutely convinced that we can drive that healthcare outcome and patients will really be pleased with," states Dr. Clive Fields, Chief Medical Officer of VillageMD.

Here's what you can expect. The clinics won't actually be "in" Walgreen's, but typically next door to the pharmacy.

"These offices are between 3,000 and 4,000 square feet with complete privacy we call professionalism and privilege, so patients can feel comfortable going to the doctor's office at Walgreens, as if they were going to the doctor's office in a medical office building, or even at the Texas Medical Center. These spaces are completely designed for access, for convenience, for comfort in a way that we know our patients will appreciate, so we're really excited about partnering with Walgreens in some of the best locations in the city in neighborhoods, where people live and work," explains Dr. Fields.

They also plan to make it as affordable as possible.

"We plan to meet the neighborhood's needs wherever the neighborhood happens to be. We plan on participating in all state and federal programs, and we do have a sliding scale fee schedule for those patients who do not have access to health insurance," states Dr. Fields.

"As a pharmacist, it's a truly unique experience to be able to work with VillageMD's physicians to help improve our health outcomes for the patients. When it comes to Medicare, a lot of our patients struggle with that, and so the patients who we work with have chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease and to be able to work with those patients more effectively and have the backing of our providers as well, is extremely more efficient to help drive those better health outcomes for our patients," states Jina.

They expect to build between 500-700 more clinics within the next five years. For now, these are the locations already open in the Houston area:

Houston: 8808 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77088

Pearland: 6122 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581

Pasadena: 4615 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504

Cypress: 14127 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress, TX 77429

Friendswood: 102 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546

For more information: https://www.villagemd.com