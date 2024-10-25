VP Kamala Harris Houston rally at Shell Energy Stadium, Beyoncé to possibly attend

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign rally in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday and, according to The Associated Press, Houston native Beyoncé will make an appearance.

Harris' rally comes after a Thursday rally in Atlanta as part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series, which aims to boost voter enthusiasm and encourage early voting among Georgians.

The pre-program for the rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and country musician Willie Nelson are also expected to attend. Beyoncé's 2016 track "Freedom" serves as the Harris campaign’s anthem.

With just 10 days before Election Day, Harris is visiting the historically Republican state of Texas to focus more on her reproductive care policies.

Congressman Colin Allred will also be in attendance and is expected to speak as well. Allred is running for US Senate against Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas.

The campaign trail has brought both candidates to Texas amid early voting in the state. Voters can head to the polls now through Nov. 1 to cast their ballots early. Election Day is Nov. 5.