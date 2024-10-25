A rally in support of Former President Donald Trump was held at Mattress Mack’s Gallery Furniture in Houston on Friday morning.

The "Get Out the Vote" rally at the North Freeway store location was held ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign stop in the city on Friday.

Gallery Furniture owner Mattress Mack was among those who spoke out in support of Trump, saying "we need lots of change in this country."

In a release about the rally, the Harris County GOP wrote, "this is our chance to stand together and send a strong message: we reject the failed policies of the Harris administration and embrace the vision of President Trump—one that prioritizes the needs of the American people, secures our borders, and revitalizes our economy."

File photo. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Austin on Friday for an in-person taping of Joe Rogan’s podcast, FOX 7 Austin reports.

The campaign trail has brought both candidates to Texas amid early voting in the state. Voters can head to the polls now through Nov. 1 to cast their ballots early. Election Day is Nov. 5.