Volunteers, donations wanted for 43rd annual 'Super Feast' in Houston

Thanksgiving is just 10 days away, but not everyone can afford or has access to an extravagant family dinner.

The City Wide Club wants to make sure everyone enjoys a good warm meal, so they are once again hosting a Super Feast!

The 43rd Annual Super Feast will be on Thanksgiving Day, which is on Thursday, Nov. 25 this year. It will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

The Super Feast is widely regarded as the "Nation’s Largest Feeding" and is held on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve Day, when thousands are served with not only traditional hot meals but also clothing, household items, shoes, blankets, coats, jackets, flu shots, medical examinations, food baskets, haircuts, new toys, and more.

This year, there will be two options at Super Feast for those in need: a grab and go option, and a sit and sup option -- which is in-person dining.

City Wide Club needs donations to put on the big event, so if you want to donate food, they are hosting a Super Turkey Food Drive on Monday, Nov. 22 at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also go to citywideclub.com or call 713-752-2582.