Volkswagen introduces its first affordable all-electric vehicle, set for release in 2025

article

Volkswagen announced on Wednesday it plans to release an electric car for under 25,000 euros, or $27,000, to convert 80% of its brand-new sales in Europe to electric by 2030.

The concept vehicle will have a range of 280 miles, or 450 km, and will be released in Europe by 2025 for under 25,000 euros.

An image of the new all-electric ID. 2all on Volkswagen’s website shows a blue hatchback that looks like the VW Golf.

VOLKSWAGEN CEO SAYS BUILDING EV BATTERIES IN EUROPE ‘PRACTICALLY UNVIABLE’ DUE TO SOARING ENERGY COSTS

The website says the vehicle will be as spacious as a Golf and as inexpensive as a Polo, a subcompact car manufactured by VW since 1975.

Some of the premiere features on the ID. 2all car include an electric vehicle route planner and travel assist.

Volkswagen ID.4 is an electric vehicle produced in Germany. (Volkswagen / Fox News)

Volkswagen said the ID. 2all will be the first of 10 vehicles planned for release by 2026 on the modular electric drive, or MEB, platform, and is equipped with efficient drive, battery and charging technology. In fact, the motor has an output of 166 kW/226 PS, or pferdestärke, which translates into horsepower.

EUROZONE INFLATION FALLS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

As for interior, Volkswagen describes the inside of the car as having a clear design with a high-quality appearance, an infotainment system, and separate air conditioning block.

"We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand," Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said. "The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand. We want to be close to the customer and offer top technology in combination with fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses."

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.