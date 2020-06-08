Virginia investigating hate crime charges after KKK leader attacked protesters, officials say

article

A Virginia prosecutor says she is investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate against an "admitted" Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say revved his vehicle's engine and drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Richmond-area roadway.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the incident late Sunday afternoon.

Harry H. Rogers, of Hanover County, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism.

TV station WTVR reports Rogers made an initial court appearance Monday morning where he agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond. An attorney listed for him in court records couldn't immediately be reached.